65,871 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.