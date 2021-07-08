65,871 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80.
In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
