6,692,429 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Acquired by 5AM Venture Management LLC

5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,692,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,444,000. Vor Biopharma comprises 51.9% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned about 18.02% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

VOR stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

