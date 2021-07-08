$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the highest is $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $792.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

