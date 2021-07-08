$7.55 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to report $7.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $10.21 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $113.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.03 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $184.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,471 shares of company stock worth $10,227,629 over the last 90 days. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

