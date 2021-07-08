700,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $316,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXRAU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,705. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.