70,160 Shares in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.21% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioAtla currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of BCAB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

