$732.47 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $732.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA posted sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

