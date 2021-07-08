747,101 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 747,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,225,000. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.69% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,480. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.