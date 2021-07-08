$8.15 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post $8.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.46 billion to $33.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $147.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.