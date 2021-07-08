$81.67 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post $81.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.26 million. QAD reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $340.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $366.23 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $373.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair cut QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of QAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.