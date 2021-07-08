$82.93 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce $82.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $963.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

