87,600 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPC stock opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.78. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

