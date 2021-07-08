888 (LON:888) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Get 888 alerts:

LON:888 traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 377.60 ($4.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,195. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 171.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.04. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 173.41 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.