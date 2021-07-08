89,300 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,246,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 14.2% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $541.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

