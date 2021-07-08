8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $737,773.82 and $620,745.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001302 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.