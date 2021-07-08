8X8 PROTOCOL Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $737,773.82 and approximately $620,745.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001302 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

