9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 385.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.03 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $258.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.