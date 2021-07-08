908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Trading Up 3.1%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.81. 4,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,146. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.