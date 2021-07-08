92,867 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,444,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

