$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $972.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.54 million and the highest is $978.10 million. RH posted sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $708.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.58. RH has a twelve month low of $254.10 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

