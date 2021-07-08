$99.14 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce $99.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $99.70 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $50.88 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.39 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Knott David M bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $101,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

