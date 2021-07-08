A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 10,926 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in A.H. Belo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of A.H. Belo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

