Aavegotchi Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $36.68 million and $32.19 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00936292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,727,681 coins and its circulating supply is 36,247,717 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

