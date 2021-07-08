ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.35

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 61751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

