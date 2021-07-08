AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 5.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 122,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

