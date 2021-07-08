Abingworth LLP Takes Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,615,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,000. Adicet Bio accounts for 7.2% of Abingworth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abingworth LLP owned 8.24% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. Jonestrading began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 1,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,460. The company has a market capitalization of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,146. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

