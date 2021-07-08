Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC lowered its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Accelerate Diagnostics makes up about 0.7% of Selkirk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Selkirk Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,426. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

