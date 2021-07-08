Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.80. 36,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,092. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $309.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

