accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACSO. Peel Hunt lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

ACSO stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 611 ($7.98). 64,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,993. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 641.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

