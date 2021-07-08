AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,693.78

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $59,693.78 and $6,417.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

