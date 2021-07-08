Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ANIOY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

