Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 17,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,188,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

