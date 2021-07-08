ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 285,492 shares.The stock last traded at $78.80 and had previously closed at $84.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

