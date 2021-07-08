ACoconut Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $650,943.71 and approximately $4,980.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

