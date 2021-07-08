Actinium Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $914,570.18 and $22,634.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,622,000 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.