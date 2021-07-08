Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.