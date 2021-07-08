Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

