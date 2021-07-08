Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director John A. Stalfort III Buys 35,000 Shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 120,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,987. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

