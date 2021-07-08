Adam Blumenthal Sells 32,833,333 Shares of Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH) Stock

Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH) insider Adam Blumenthal sold 32,833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10), for a total value of A$4,498,166.62 ($3,212,976.16).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85.
Creso Pharma Company Profile
