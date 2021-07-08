Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 871 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $34,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $583,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $345,595.78.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 429,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,009. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.