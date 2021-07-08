Add.xyz (ADD) Price Hits $0.24

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $10,914.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00896006 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.