Adshares (ADS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,056.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $52,056.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,609,224 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

