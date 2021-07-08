adToken (ADT) Price Up 116.5% This Week

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $486,244.60 and approximately $188.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00925817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044216 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars.

