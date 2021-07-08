Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Head to Head Contrast

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 124.90%. Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Ultralife.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 434.90 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -92.22 Ultralife $107.71 million 1.19 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Ultralife 4.49% 5.34% 4.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ultralife beats Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

