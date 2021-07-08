Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 247,509 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.49% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

