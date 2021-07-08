aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.45 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $107.45 million and $24.78 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00100671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

