Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 642,369 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $48.25.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $140,298,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $122,333,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $44,394,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

