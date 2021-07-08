Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,504,654 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $100.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

