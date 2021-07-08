AGAr (AGAR) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. AGAr has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $951.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can now be bought for about $240.14 or 0.00736985 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00163623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.47 or 0.99502773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00942542 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.