Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Holdings Trimmed by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 271,157 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Agenus worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 28,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,641. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

